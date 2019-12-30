UrduPoint.com
PSCA's Agreement With Foreign Company Not To Be Extended: Raja Basharat

PSCA's agreement with foreign company not to be extended: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Monday said the Punjab government did not want to extend the agreement with a foreign company pertaining to Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) project.

He was responding to a question by PML-N's MPA Bao Akhtar during Punjab Assembly (PA)'s session which started one hour and 25 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government had concerns over the agreement, signed by the previous government with a foreign company pertaining to PSCA, adding that as per the agreement the company was liable to repair the faulty cameras of PSCA.

The minister told that 1,024 cases of child molestation were reported in Punjab from September 2018 to September 2019, out of which 152 cases of child molestation were reported in Lahore.

Raja Basharat also presented University of North Chakwal Bill 2019 which was approved by the house.

However, the details regarding kite-flying were also presented in the house in which it was revealed that 1,349 cases regarding kite-flying were registered in various police stations in Lahore, out of which 800 cases were registered in Model Town division and 549 cases were lodged in City division.

The PA was told the police was utilizing its all available resources to ensure ban on kite-flying and in this regard, massive awareness campaign for elimination of kite-flying was also being carried out.

Later, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on completion of agenda adjourned the session till December 31 (Tuesday) at 3:00 pm.

