PSCA's Wrestler Haroon Masih Wins Gold Medal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PSCA's wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Haroon Masih, a wrestler of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), has won a gold medal.

According to details, Haroon Masih secured the first position in the Inter-Range Police Competition 2024. The Safe Cities wrestler made his way to the final in the 79kg category by winning four matches.

He won the gold medal by defeating the wrestler from Gujranwala.

Teams from Traffic Police, Dolphin Force, Elite, SPU, and others participated in the competition. The PSCA managing director congratulated Haroon Masih and awarded him a prize.

A spokesperson for the PSCA said that Operations Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed presented the medal to wrestler Haroon and congratulated him. All possible facilities will be provided to Haroon Masih for the National Games.

