PSDC Approves 10mln Production Funds For Kohat Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:50 PM

PSDC approves 10mln production funds for Kohat hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Social Development Committee (PSDC) Kohat Wednesday approved Rs 10million production fund for the hospitals in district Kohat.

The PSDC meeting chaired by Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology and also attended by MNA Shahryar Afridi decided that the funds would be utilized for provision of latest equipments and other necessary machineries at District Headquarters Hospital.

The meeting was attended by MPA Shah Daad Khan, Deputy and Additional Deputy Commissioners Kohat and representatives of health departments.

