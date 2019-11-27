PSDC approves over 50 development schemes from CSR funds

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Social Development Committee (PSDC) has decided to launch several development projects from the funds being provided by Oil and Gas exploration companies working in district Matiari

This decision was made in a meeting chaired by the member National Assembly and the chairperson of the committee Ms. Shagufta Jumani on Wednesday.

According to official announcement, the committee has accorded approval to installation of 43 Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants, purchase of 8 ambulances, construction of three main roads, boundary wall of government degree college and extra class rooms in girls degree college Matiari from the funds provided by Oil and Gas companies.

Addressing the meeting, MNA Shagufta Jumani has also directed the concerned officers to submit other schemes pertaining to education, health, construction of roads and water supply so that these schemes could be initiated from the funds.

She said PPP leadership, Sindh government and MNA Makhdoom Jamil Zaman wanted maximum development schemes to be initiated from the funds of Oil and Gas companies. Ms. Jumani said with the coordination of elected representatives Matiari would be made a model district of Sindh province.

A ring road around the city would be constructed, she said and directed the Engineers and other concerned officials to submit PC-1 reports regarding proposed schemes in the next meeting of the committee.

Shagufta Jumani directed the District Health Officer, District Education Officer and the officers of works and services department to submit other development proposals in the next meeting for further consideration.

The Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio said as per directives of honourable Sindh High Court several meetings were held to discuss efficient use of funds provided by Oil and Gas companies for infrastructure development of the district.