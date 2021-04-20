PSDC meeting discusses about funds allocated for developments, health, education

An important meeting of the Petroleum Social Development Committee (PSDC) chaired by Chairman district committee Senator Imam din Shoqeen held here at DC office on Tuesday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :An important meeting of the Petroleum Social Development Committee (PSDC) chaired by Chairman district committee Senator Imam din Shoqeen held here at DC office on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, matters related to allocation of funds for activities of oil companies regarding development, health education and other sectors and residents living near oil fields areas were discussed. Representatives of oil companies were also apprised about activities taking place in the district.

The meeting was attended by Senator Qurat-ul- Ain Marri, MPA Shahid Khan Thaeem, MPA Jam Shabir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja and officials of various government departments and oil companies.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran Al Hassan Khawaja said that out of 57 schemes launched in the district under the funds of the Social Welfare Committee, 33 had been completed while 27 were under construction.

Senator Imam-u--Din Shoqeen and Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri directed that action should be taken against the contractors who had reduced pace of work and all works should be completed within stipulated time.

He directed all the officials to complete the work on time while improving the quality of work of all development projects while they would personally visit to review the projects. He said that this fund amount was meant for people which would be spent honestly and basic amenities would be provided to the people of the district.