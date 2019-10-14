PSDF offers short courses for women

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has been offering need-based short courses in various trades to women for affording opportunities of work in national mainstream.

This was stated by Muhammad Sharjeel Usmani from Punjab Skills Development Fund during his visit to Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) here on Monday.

He said that there was a wide scope for women in stitching industry as this sector was facing severe shortage of skilled workers.

He said that a training programme had been designed in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences and once the women would complete the course would be able to get employment in market.

Earlier, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quratul Ain said that FWCCI has evolved strategy for the awareness of women and providing them necessary facilities.

She said that training and awareness sessions will be held with the coordination of different non-governmental organizations and government departments.

Ms Maryum from PSDF and Ms Abeera, secretary general FWCCI and anumber of women were present on the occasion.