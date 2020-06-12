UrduPoint.com
PSDP 2020-21: Govt Allocates Over Rs 27,424m For 10 Projects In AJK

Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

PSDP 2020-21: Govt allocates over Rs 27,424m for 10 projects in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government on Friday earmarked Rs 27,424.602 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 to materialize one new and nine ongoing projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the PSDP, Rs 26,860.602 million have been allocated for the ongoing schemes, out of which an amount of Rs 24,500 million has been reserved for the AJK block, Rs 500 million each for construction of 48 Mega Watt Jagran-II Hydro Power Project and Rathoua Haryam Bridge across reservoir channel on Mirpur Islamgarh Raod, Rs350 million each for Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical College Muzaffarabad and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, Rs 300 million for Water Supply and Sewerage Scheme Mirpur City and Hamlets, Rs 160.

602 million for Athmaqam-Keran By-pass Road, and Rs 100 million each for AJK Legislative Assembly Complex and Noseri Leswa Bypass Road.

The government has also allocated Rs 564 million for a new scheme under which rehabilitation of affected population residing along the Line of Control would be carried out.

