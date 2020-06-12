PSDP 2020-21: Govt allocates Rs 25,000 mln for 12 schemes in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

The government on Friday allocated Rs 25,000 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to execute 12 ongoing schemes in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) during the fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government on Friday allocated Rs 25,000 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to execute 12 ongoing schemes in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) during the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the PSDP, Rs 15,000 million have been earmarked for the GB Block, Rs 2,529 million for 20 Mega Watt (MW) Hydro Power Project, Hanzil, Rs 1,226.215 million for 4 MW Thak Chilas, Diamer project, Rs 1,200 million for 26 MW Shagarthang Hydro Power Project, Skardu, Rs 1,000 million for up-gradationof road from RCC Bridge Konodas to Naltar Air Force Base via Nomal, Rs 907.

714 million for establishment of 50-bed Cardiac Hospital Phase-I, Gilgit, Rs 792 million for 34.5 MW Harpo Hydro Power Project, Skardu, Rs 750 million for construction of16 MW Hydel Power Project Naltar-III, Rs 600 million for setting up 250-bed hospital at Skardu, Rs 400 million for establishment of regional grids in GB Phase-I, Rs 395.071 million for constructing a Polytechnic Institute for Boys at Skardu (Baltistan Region) and Rs 200 million for Sewerage and Sanitation System for Gilgit city.