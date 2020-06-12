UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSDP 2020-21: Govt Allocates Rs 25,000 Mln For 12 Schemes In GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

PSDP 2020-21: Govt allocates Rs 25,000 mln for 12 schemes in GB

The government on Friday allocated Rs 25,000 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to execute 12 ongoing schemes in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) during the fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government on Friday allocated Rs 25,000 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to execute 12 ongoing schemes in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) during the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the PSDP, Rs 15,000 million have been earmarked for the GB Block, Rs 2,529 million for 20 Mega Watt (MW) Hydro Power Project, Hanzil, Rs 1,226.215 million for 4 MW Thak Chilas, Diamer project, Rs 1,200 million for 26 MW Shagarthang Hydro Power Project, Skardu, Rs 1,000 million for up-gradationof road from RCC Bridge Konodas to Naltar Air Force Base via Nomal, Rs 907.

714 million for establishment of 50-bed Cardiac Hospital Phase-I, Gilgit, Rs 792 million for 34.5 MW Harpo Hydro Power Project, Skardu, Rs 750 million for construction of16 MW Hydel Power Project Naltar-III, Rs 600 million for setting up 250-bed hospital at Skardu, Rs 400 million for establishment of regional grids in GB Phase-I, Rs 395.071 million for constructing a Polytechnic Institute for Boys at Skardu (Baltistan Region) and Rs 200 million for Sewerage and Sanitation System for Gilgit city.

Related Topics

Road Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Chilas From Government Million

Recent Stories

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

6 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

30 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

36 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

36 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.