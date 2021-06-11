PSDP 2021-22; Around 3154.671 mln allocated for water project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated a sum of around Rs 3154.671 million for water project of Islamabad and Rawalpindi under new projects of the Interior Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the Year 2021-22.

According to PSDP document, the government has allocated Rs 3154.671 million for the Land Acquisition for Conduction of Water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to the Cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) and Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) Phase-I.