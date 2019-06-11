PSDP allocation: govt allocates Rs 135.24m for Narcotics Control Division

Federal Government on Tuesday allocated Rs 135.24 million for three ongoing and new projects each for Narcotics Control Division for the fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal Government on Tuesday allocated Rs 135.24 million for three ongoing and new projects each for Narcotics Control Division for the fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government has earmarked Rs 76.71 million and Rs 58.52 million for new and ongoing schemes, respectively.

Under new schemes, the government has specified Rs 50 million for establishment of Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Center in the country.

As per the budgetary document, Rs 16 million and Rs 10.

71 million has been allocated for construction of barrack for Anti Narcotics Force (ANF)staff at Pasni, Balochistan and acquisition of land for establishment of ANF setups at Jiwani and Gwadar Balochistan, respectively.

The government would spend Rs 34.14 million for construction of ANF police post at Sust, an ongoing project, in the next financial year.

In the annual budget 2019-20, some Rs 24 millions has also been earmarked for acquisition of land and construction of ANF police station at Pasni and establishment of single men barrack at Korangi Town, Karachi, respectively.