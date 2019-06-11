PSDP allocation: govt earmarks Rs 9,847.76mln for Interior Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Government on Tuesday earmarked Rs 9,847.76 million for 51 ongoing and 14 new projects related to the Interior Division for the fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the forthcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government would spend Rs 7,983.76 million and Rs 1,864 million to materialize ongoing and new schemes, respectively in the next financial year.

Pointing out the ongoing schemes, the document showed that Rs 500 million each has been allocated for capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of western border by raising eight additional wings for Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) and capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of western border by raising of headquarter of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).

In the PSDP 2019-20 , the government has earmarked Rs 472.79 million to ensure provision of security infrastructure in Malakand, Swat and other conflict areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government has allocated Rs 400 million for capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of western border by raising seven additional wings for Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), the budgetary document said.

The document stated that Rs 400 million each has been specified for National Response Center for Cyber Crimes, Phase-III and construction of model prison at H-16 sector of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in the next fiscal year.

Furthermore, the government has allocated some Rs 38 million, 32 million and 23 million for establishment of facilitation center and residential accommodation for Federal Investigation Agency at Taftan, conservation and development of rain water resources in ICT and security arrangements at Parliament House, Islamabad, respectively.

The document said that Rs 425 million each has been specified for new projects including Islamabad Expressway Koral to Rawat and Korang River and Rawal Lake water treatment, Islamabad.

Under new schemes, the government has also dedicated millions of Rupee in annual Budget 2019-20 to construct Nullah/Drainage System from service road to Abbasi store, Sohan, Veterinary Hospital and Center in ICT, sewerage system and solid waste management, Islamabad and others.