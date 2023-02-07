UrduPoint.com

PSDP Funded Power Projects Of GB Cleared In CDWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PSDP funded power projects of GB cleared in CDWP

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Two PSDP funded power projects of GB namely "Regional Grid GB Phase-1" and "26 MW Shagarthang HPP" have been cleared in the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) forum under the Chair of Minister for Planning and Special initiative Pakistan and recommended for Approval from ECNEC.

Additional Chief secretary and Secretary W&P department GB attended the meeting. The scheme "Regional Grid Phase-I costing Rs 17 billion will be completed in the next 3 years; power distribution system of Gilgit, Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar and Astore will be interconnected through the regional grid project.

After completion of the project, the issue line losses and voltage drop will be minimized. In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media here in Gilgit said that the scheme will also help GB attract international investment in power sector to exploit the untapped power potential of GB.

He said that the six remaining districts will be interconnected through Phase-2 of the project and through phase-3, GB will be connected with National Grid.

CS GB said that the Project "26MW Shagarthang Skardu" is a key power project to the energy deficient areas of Baltistan region especially Skardu District, adding that after completion of the project, Skardu city will become free of load shedding; it will also result in industrial growth in tourism in Baltistan region uplifting the socio economic condition of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Ghizer Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

5 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.