PSDP funded power projects of GB cleared in CDWP

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Two PSDP funded power projects of GB namely "Regional Grid GB Phase-1" and "26 MW Shagarthang HPP" have been cleared in the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) forum under the Chair of Minister for Planning and Special initiative Pakistan and recommended for Approval from ECNEC.

Additional Chief secretary and Secretary W&P department GB attended the meeting. The scheme "Regional Grid Phase-I costing Rs 17 billion will be completed in the next 3 years; power distribution system of Gilgit, Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar and Astore will be interconnected through the regional grid project.

After completion of the project, the issue line losses and voltage drop will be minimized. In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media here in Gilgit said that the scheme will also help GB attract international investment in power sector to exploit the untapped power potential of GB.

He said that the six remaining districts will be interconnected through Phase-2 of the project and through phase-3, GB will be connected with National Grid.

CS GB said that the Project "26MW Shagarthang Skardu" is a key power project to the energy deficient areas of Baltistan region especially Skardu District, adding that after completion of the project, Skardu city will become free of load shedding; it will also result in industrial growth in tourism in Baltistan region uplifting the socio economic condition of the people.