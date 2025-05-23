- Home
PSDP Priorities Must Deliver Tangible Socio-economic Benefits Aligned With PM’s URAAN Pakistan Vision: DPM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasized that the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) priorities must deliver tangible socio-economic benefits, particularly job creation, poverty reduction, and regional equity, aligned with the PM’s URAAN Pakistan vision for inclusive, innovation-led growth.
The deputy prime minister and foreign minister said this while chairing a meeting of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025–26, a DPM's Office news release said.
During the meeting, the Planning Commission provided a detailed briefing on the status of ongoing PSDP projects, proposed priorities for the next fiscal year, and challenges faced during the implementation.
The meeting stressed the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) amid fiscal constraints, and a sub-committee was formed to examine the PSDP in detail and present actionable recommendations.
The meeting identified priority sectors of energy, transport, water, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and strategic initiatives under CPEC Phase 2.0, focused on empowering underserved regions and boosting national productivity.
The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Planning, Economic Affairs, and food Security; Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr Tauqeer Shah; SAPMs on Political Affairs and IPC, Secretary Planning and other senior officials from the concerned departments.
