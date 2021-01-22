UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSEB Launches Project For Analytical, Marketing Studies For Burgeoning IT Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

PSEB launches project for analytical, marketing studies for burgeoning IT industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), an entity of the Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has launched a project for developing comprehensive analytical and marketing studies on various segments within Pakistan's burgeoning information technology industry.

The studies would cover IT industry subsegments such as mobile software, fintech, leasing solutions, financial analytics, data warehousing, emerging technologies (AI, IoT, blockchain, machine learning), cloud technologies, information security, e-commerce, web technologies, chip design/coding, industrial automation, big data, data analytics, BPO and many others, said a news release.

The studies are among the first of its kind on Pakistan's IT Industry and would cover a broad spectrum of metrics such as the capability, structure, segment, and size of each IT industry subsector.

They would aid in providing much needed statistics, including the number of companies operating and would include testimonials from overseas buyers and customers of Pakistani IT first along with descriptions major projects undertaken by Pakistani IT industry.

The development of these reports is therefore a major step in the right direction by the present government.

These would help government and IT associations with policy making and would be instrumental for soliciting business from major outsourcing markets as the largest companies in the world look for industry reports from credible consultancy firms before considering an IT outsourcing destination.

Pakistan's IT industry is a major contribution to Pakistan's economy providing much needed jobs and export earnings. Pakistani IT industry is providing services to both local and international customers and count world's prominent companies among its regular clients. The IT industry is among the top 5 net exporters of the country with the highest net exports in the services industries.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Business Mobile Market From Government Industry Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

18 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

33 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

34 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

36 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

38 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.