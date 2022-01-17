UrduPoint.com

PSEB Meeting Discusses Matters Related To IT Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired 49th Board of Directors meeting of Pakistan Software Export Board ( PSEB) here on Monday

meeting discussed matters related to IT exports and financial incentives disbursement to IT & ITes exporters.

Secretary IT Dr.

Sohail Rajput was also present in the meeting said a news release.

The meeting emphasized the need of taking steps for increasing IT exports and gave approval for formulation of the Marketing Sub-Committee.

The meeting approved the minutes of 48th Board meeting.

The meeting also discussed the capacity building programs for ICT industry of Pakistan.

