PSEB To Have New CEO Soon: Shaza Fatima
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima on Thursday told the Senate that the process to appoint the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) has been finalised.
Replying to a query, she said that Mr. Abu Bakr had been finalised for the vacant post of PSEB CEO and the summary was submitted to the Ministry of Information Technology for necessary clearance from relevant departments.
Shaza replying to another question said that the government on the the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking robust steps for digital transformation.
She said that the process of digital regulations and legislation was underway which would be hopefully presented to both houses of Parliament in December under which a Digital Authority would be set up to drive digitisation on a fast track and promote e-governance.
Shaza further informed that as many as Rs 1.24 billion had been allocated for the training of youth in the IT sector.
The minister said that undersea cable would be completely functional soon and the issue of low-speed internet would be resolved.
