Open Menu

PSEB To Have New CEO Soon: Shaza Fatima

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PSEB to have new CEO soon: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima on Thursday told the Senate that the process to appoint the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) has been finalised.

Replying to a query, she said that Mr. Abu Bakr had been finalised for the vacant post of PSEB CEO and the summary was submitted to the Ministry of Information Technology for necessary clearance from relevant departments.

Shaza replying to another question said that the government on the the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking robust steps for digital transformation.

She said that the process of digital regulations and legislation was underway which would be hopefully presented to both houses of Parliament in December under which a Digital Authority would be set up to drive digitisation on a fast track and promote e-governance.

Shaza further informed that as many as Rs 1.24 billion had been allocated for the training of youth in the IT sector.

The minister said that undersea cable would be completely functional soon and the issue of low-speed internet would be resolved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister Internet Technology Parliament December National University Post From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

10 minutes ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

29 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

29 minutes ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

39 minutes ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

39 minutes ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

40 minutes ago
IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

28 minutes ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

28 minutes ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

28 minutes ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

28 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human R ..

Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar ch ..

28 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi cel ..

SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan