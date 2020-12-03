UrduPoint.com
PSEB To Waive Off Registration Fee For ITeS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has decided to waive off registration fee of Information technology enabled services companies (ITeS) including call centers and IT startups, belong to underserved areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has decided to waive off registration fee of Information technology enabled services companies (ITeS) including call centers and IT startups, belong to underserved areas of the country.

The PSEB directors took the decision unanimously in its 45th meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir were also present in the meeting.

The meeting also confirmed the minutes of 44th Board of Directors meeting of PSEB, said a press release.

Osman Nasir gave detailed briefing to the chair about the performance of PSEB during the first three months of the financial year 2020-21. He also apprised about future plans and initiatives of the board.

The minister appreciated the performance of PSEB and gave direction for taking more steps for increasing IT exports.

Meanwhile, Amin Ul Haque chaired Annual General Meeting of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP). Matters related to revival of TIP were also discussed during the meeting.

