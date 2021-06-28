UrduPoint.com
PSEB's Techleads Portal A Step In The Right Direction: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, inaugurated the techleads portal here on Monday and said the l initiative, with a focus on creating linkages between Pakistan's IT industry and Pakistani diaspora, is a step in the right direction.

The launching ceremony of PSEB's techleads portal(https:// techdestination.com /tech-leads/) was held at the Ministry of IT, said a news release.

Senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput said that it can potentially enhance the probability of closing sales orders for Pakistani IT companies since overseas settled Pakistani IT professionals are well versed with local culture and business norms and have the necessary connections in their respective countries of residence, he said.

Secretary IT also appreciated the management of PSEB for developing the techleads portal.

Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir said the online match-making tools on techleads portal would provide Pakistani IT companies an opportunity to solicit the services of Pakistani expatriates in multiple countries.

It is expected to contribute significantly to the efforts of enhancing Pakistan's IT exports and at the same time develop Pakistan's image as a tech destination for outsourcing and investment, he said

