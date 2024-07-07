Open Menu

PSER Digital Survey Launched In Sialkot District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a digital survey was being launched in Sialkot district under the Punjab Socio Economic Registry (PSER) 2024 with the aim of collecting data of families who are suffering from lack of resources.

The Punjab government will formulate future development and social welfare programs based on the survey and research of PSER to ensure that the truly deserving families get their rightful right in the form of assistance and subsidy.

For PSER 2024 survey, registration centers will be established in 148 union councils of Sialkot district and training of UC secretaries has been started in this regard.

Citizens with limited resources and low income will be able to do their digital registration from July 8 in their respective union councils for family registration.

For this they will need National Identity Card and B-Form and this registration will be absolutely free.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain told these details while addressing the Assistant Commissioners, Local Government Department, Health and Education Authority and local authorities of colleges.

Deputy Commissioner said that citizens can upload data of themselves or their loved ones from their mobile phones, tablets or computers. For this they have to register the user by visiting to this app https://pser.punjab.gov.pk/register.

He said that assistant director of education, teachers, students of colleges, lady health workers can also play their role to register more deserving people in the socio-economic survey.

