Pseudointellectuals Should Account For Their Theft, Instead Of Propagating False Notions: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Pseudointellectuals should account for their theft, instead of propagating false notions: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said pseudointellectuals should account fpr their theft instead of propagating false notions among the masses.

He, in a statement, said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was a convicted and misleading the people.

The minister said the court had declared Prime minister Imran Khan as an honest and trustworthy person so as the nation had given him a heavy mandate in the general elections.

He said the sugar commission had also unveiled the mask from the companions of Ahsan Iqbal. He said from LNG to sugar scandal, the PML- N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had a long list of corruption but the irony was that he was giving lectures on morality.

Like Panama JIT, the sugar commission had also uncovered his corruption, he added.

He said Pakistan had changed now and the time to cover up corrupt practices was over now.

Murad Saeed said the sugar commission had disclosed that how Abbasi continued to guard the interests of the Sharif brothers.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah continued to reward Zardari's mills in Sindh. He renewed the pledge that those who robbed the pockets of the people would be held accountable.

