PSF Announces Funding To Transform Research Into Commercializable Products

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :In order to increase agricultural production and ensure socio-economic uplift of the farmers, the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has announced funding opportunities to transform research into commercializable product or services under the Natural Science Linkage Programme (NSLP).

PSF is a premier funding agency striving for scientific development in the country through funding Research and Development (R&D) projects in different scientific fields. NSLP is an Endowment Fund of PSF which is aimed at increasing agricultural production and socio-economic uplift of the farmers.

According to an official source, the PSF has invited concept papers under NSLP in line with the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy -2022 to support the use of emerging technologies in Agriculture, Drought Resistant Seed Production, food Technology, Livestock, Animal Reproduction, Poultry, Aquaculture, Oilseed, Pulses, Environment, Water/irrigation, Energy, Chemicals, Enzymes, Flavors and Additives.

The emerging technologies included Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Biotechnology, Green Technologies and Nanotechnology.

The concept ideas will be shortlisted and evaluated on the basis of expected outcomes including product/service development leading to import substitution, export enhancement and/ or value addition of local raw materials which can be marketed to generate business and revenue.

The ideas with ready-to-market proto-type will be given priority during the evaluation, the official source said.

The grant support is available to enthusiastic and active Scientists/Researchers of HEC Chartered Universities and Govt. R&D Organizations who intend to utilize their research results for economic uplift of the country. The concept papers can be submitted through Research Grant Management System (RGMS) on PSF Website throughout the year.

