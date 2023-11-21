PSF conducts workshop on Genome Medicine and Earthquake Engineering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) in collaboration with Swiss professor conducted a groundbreaking workshop on Tuesday that brought together leading experts in Genomic Medicine and Earthquake Engineering, marking a pivotal moment in the integration of advancements in these critical fields.

Under the esteemed guidance of Chairman PSF, Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig said that the workshop witnessed the participation of esteemed experts in Genomic Medicine, including Dr. Alxander and Dr. Anser, who shared their extensive knowledge and expertise.

Their insights into genomic research and its applications in healthcare have opened new horizons for personalized medicine and disease management based on individual genetic profiles.

Dr. Igor, an eminent authority in Earthquake Engineering, also contributed significantly to the workshop, presenting innovative approaches aimed at fortifying structures and minimizing the impact of seismic events.

His expertise in this domain sparked discussions on strategies to enhance the resilience of infrastructure in earthquake-prone regions.

The workshop served as a dynamic platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, where researchers, academics, and practitioners from diverse backgrounds converged to explore interdisciplinary approaches.

Through engaging panel discussions, illuminating keynote presentations, and interactive sessions, participants delved into the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in Genomic Medicine and Earthquake Engineering.

Reflecting on the workshop's success, Dr. Baig emphasized, "The rich exchange of ideas and expertise among these distinguished experts has been truly inspiring. This collaborative effort has laid the foundation for innovative solutions that will significantly impact healthcare and infrastructure resilience in our region."

PSF extends its heartfelt appreciation to all participants, speakers, and sponsors whose unwavering support and contributions were integral to the success of this workshop.

PSF is a premier institution committed to fostering scientific research and technological innovation in Pakistan.

Through its initiatives and programs, PSF aims to nurture a culture of scientific inquiry, collaboration, and advancement in the country.

The recently concluded workshop on Genomic Medicine and Earthquake Engineering has paved the way for transformative advancements, marking a significant leap forward in these critical fields.