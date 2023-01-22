UrduPoint.com

PSF Considers 141 Research Proposals In Ten Scientific Fields For Year 2021-22

Published January 22, 2023

PSF considers 141 research proposals in ten scientific fields for year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has considered 141 research proposals in ten scientific fields during the year 2021-22 under its Research Support Initiatives in the field of science and technology.

According to the annual performance report for the year 2021-22, out of the total 141 proposals, 72 projects were under-process while 27 projects were approved by the Executive Committee for funding at total cost of Rs.95.537 million.

An amount of Rs.25.672 million were released on account of first installments of already approved projects.

Whereas, 54 research projects were remained ongoing and an amount of Rs.5.607 million was released on account of due installments and evaluation fee of these projects.

The project proposals were related to the various scientific fields including Agricultural Sciences, Biological Sciences, Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Sciences or Maths, Earth Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Health Sciences, Environmental Sciences and Physics.

In total 19 progress reports (semiannual, 1st, 2nd annual and final) of these projects were received. Semi-annual reports were scrutinized by PSF staff, whereas, the annual and final reports, were sent for evaluation to the subject experts to assess the interim progress of the projects.

Based upon the results of three completed projects, nine research papers were published in national and international journals.

In addition, two Ph.D. and seven M.Phil./M.Sc. (Hons) students secured their respective degrees while working as Research Associates in these completed projects.

