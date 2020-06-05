UrduPoint.com
PSF ICUP Calls For Provision Of Internet Facility To Merged Areas

Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Pukhtun Students Federation (PSF) Islamia College University Peshawar (ICUP) Friday called for provision of internet facility in majority areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in merged area so that they could be able to participate in online classes.

According to a press release, Secretary PSF Information Aminullah Kundi said, no doubt it was a good step taken by the government and Higher education Commission (HEC) but at first the government should provide internet facility to students in the areas where the students have no excess to internet.

The economic condition of majority of families in KP was not good due to corona pandemic and they can't afford to pay for the semester fees of universities in this situation. He demanded 50 percent concession in the fees along with 100 percent concession hostel fees from the government in order encourage poor students.

