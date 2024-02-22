Open Menu

PSF Invites Applications From Young Pakistani Students To Participate In IJSO-2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PSF invites applications from young Pakistani students to participate in IJSO-2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited applications from young Pakistani science students to participate in the 21st International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO-2024).

According to an official of PSF, the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) is going to be held from December 02-11 this year in Bucharest, Romania tentatively.

IJSO is a science competition for students under 16 years of age on December 31st of the competition year. IJSO was established to promote interest in science among school students, exposing them to problem-solving, critical thinking and experimentation.

Over the years, IJSO aims to positively impact science and mathematics education at school level. IJSO is held in the first week of December every year, in any one of member countries.

About the eligibility, the official informed that interested students (boys and girls) under 16 years of age on December 31, 2024 may send their applications on prescribed proforma available through the weblink https://psf.

gov.pk/Ijso2024.aspx.

The applicant must be a regular science student and passed minimum SSC-I (Class-IX)/ equivalent from a public or private sector (Govt. recognized) institution having proficiency in written and spoken English.

Only shortlisted candidates on the basis of educational credentials shall be called for test and interview for their final selection.

Six students will be selected for the said event while the decision of the panel of Scientists/ Experts will be final in this regard, the official said.

PSF will bear the expenditure including registration, visa fee and air travel of selected students. Accommodation and local hospitality will be provided by the organizers while no TA/DA will be provided to the students appearing for test/interview.

The last date for receipt of application is March 11, 2024. Incomplete or applications received after the closing date will not be entertained. The queries can be addressed at [email protected].

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student Young Bucharest Romania March May December Visa Event From Government

Recent Stories

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

35 minutes ago
 Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hocke ..

Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team

35 minutes ago
 Swift decision making must for national developmen ..

Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi

35 minutes ago
 SFA distributes food licenses

SFA distributes food licenses

35 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

37 minutes ago
 Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambi ..

Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambiguities

37 minutes ago
Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hol ..

Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hold talks on border row

37 minutes ago
 ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultura ..

ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issua ..

PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issuance

37 minutes ago
 KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case

KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case

39 minutes ago
 President Alvi urges community action to combat th ..

President Alvi urges community action to combat thalassemia

40 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship c ..

All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship concludes

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan