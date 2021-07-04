UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSF Invites Entries To Develop Low-cost Plastic Waste Recycling Machine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

PSF invites entries to develop low-cost plastic waste recycling machine

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited proposals for inter-university competition to develop low-cost, small scale and easily replicable plastic waste recycling machine for universities present in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The proposals have been invited by PSF in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The award for this competition will be provided by UNESCO.

Talking to APP, Principal Scientific Officer, Science Popularization Wing, PSF, Syeda Rehana Batool informed that the funding would be provided to the selected five proposals only for two months time period ending by August 31. The selected teams would submit their final products till August 31.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Rehana Batool said the goal of this inter university competition was to engage youth to promote indigenous low-cost plastic reuse methods to pave the way for a sustained approach towards plastic waste management.

About the funding, she said the funding sponsor would be paying for selected five proposals after evaluation by an independent panel of experts.

Funds would be transferred to head of the department concerned in the selected universities.

The fund would only be used for developing low-cost plastic waste recycling machine, she added.

She said a faculty member (mentor) must be involved with the project to support the students in their research activities.

Explaining the procedure for submitting the proposals, Rehana Batool informed that the proposals along with student details including name, father name, class or semester, enrollment number, contact number, e-mail etc. would be accepted from students (individual or group not more than 05 students) studying in ICT based universities dully signed and stamped by the head of department or dean or vice chancellor.

She continued that all proposals (Technical and Financial) must be submitted on the provided formats in English and should include information or details including Introduction and background, objectives, methodology, expected outcomes, work plan and budget with maximum possible breakdown which is necessary for the experts to understand the research ideas and anticipated outcomes.

The award funds are intended to finance the students' research work and may be used only to cover those expenses which will serve for the said purpose. The deadline for submission of proposals is July 07 (Wednesday) till 05:00 pm, she added.

/778/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Budget Student May July August All From

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

7 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

1 hour ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.