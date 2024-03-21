PSF invites research proposals under CRP

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited research proposals from the faculty members and researchers of public sector institutions under its Competitive Research Programme (CRP) aiming at fostering academia-industry cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited research proposals from the faculty members and researchers of public sector institutions under its Competitive Research Programme (CRP) aiming at fostering academia-industry cooperation.

According to an official of PSF, the programme is being executed under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Science Foundation Pakistan and The Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Turkey (TUBITAK).

As per MoU, the HEC Charted/Recognized Universities, Public Sector Research Institution (only the regular faculty members/researchers) in collaboration with Industry are invited to submit research and development proposals in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Electric Vehicles and Oceanography.

The aim of the call is to intensify cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani scientists/researchers in science and industry by means of Academia-Industry Cooperation projects .

The call is open between March 18 to June 03.

About the general guidelines, the official informed that the proposals should be submitted through the Research Grant Management System (RGMS) of PSF from the Pakistani side whereas from the Turkish side, the proposals should be submitted through TUBITAK's Project Application System (http://uidb-pbs.tubitak.gov.tr).

The PSF will support the projects upto Rs. 20.00 Million whereas TUBITAK will support projects up to 4.00 million Turkish Lira (TL).

The maximum duration of the project must not exceed 24 months (two years).

This call is launched under Public Sector Development Programme "Competitive Research Program (CRP)".

The detailed guidelines are available at http://psf.gov.pk/images/il/Turkey/Guidelines/PSF-TUBITAK-Guidelines-2024.pdf.