PSF Invites Research Proposals Under CRP
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited research proposals from the faculty members and researchers of public sector institutions under its Competitive Research Programme (CRP) aiming at fostering academia-industry cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited research proposals from the faculty members and researchers of public sector institutions under its Competitive Research Programme (CRP) aiming at fostering academia-industry cooperation.
According to an official of PSF, the programme is being executed under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Science Foundation Pakistan and The Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Turkey (TUBITAK).
As per MoU, the HEC Charted/Recognized Universities, Public Sector Research Institution (only the regular faculty members/researchers) in collaboration with Industry are invited to submit research and development proposals in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Electric Vehicles and Oceanography.
The aim of the call is to intensify cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani scientists/researchers in science and industry by means of Academia-Industry Cooperation projects .
The call is open between March 18 to June 03.
About the general guidelines, the official informed that the proposals should be submitted through the Research Grant Management System (RGMS) of PSF from the Pakistani side whereas from the Turkish side, the proposals should be submitted through TUBITAK's Project Application System (http://uidb-pbs.tubitak.gov.tr).
The PSF will support the projects upto Rs. 20.00 Million whereas TUBITAK will support projects up to 4.00 million Turkish Lira (TL).
The maximum duration of the project must not exceed 24 months (two years).
This call is launched under Public Sector Development Programme "Competitive Research Program (CRP)".
The detailed guidelines are available at http://psf.gov.pk/images/il/Turkey/Guidelines/PSF-TUBITAK-Guidelines-2024.pdf.
Recent Stories
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed
Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting of task force held to ensure quality fertilizers, fixed rates21 minutes ago
-
55000 sq ft roads, streets to be paved in Orangi Town: Mayor Karachi30 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted30 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat inspects Joint Check Post31 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbasi vows unwavering support for constituency despite losing in election31 minutes ago
-
SC accepts review petition of Ata ul Haq Qasmi in PTV recovery case31 minutes ago
-
Second phase of mandatory training for Hajj pilgrims to be conducted after Eid-ul-Fitr31 minutes ago
-
Chitral launches ambitious plantation drive, combating deforestation31 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi visits residence of Ameer JI Karachi31 minutes ago
-
ISSI roundtable discusses Pakistan-U.S. relations in regional, global context40 minutes ago
-
Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads8 seconds ago
-
C&W, Energy department announces compliance with KPRA in sales tax on services40 minutes ago