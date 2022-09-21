UrduPoint.com

PSF Invites Researchers, Scientists To Register With Its Grant Management System

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PSF invites researchers, scientists to register with its Grant Management System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited the researchers, scientists and faculty members working in any Pakistani research organization to register with the PSF's Grants Management System to submit concept of idea for funding or for reviewing project proposals.

According to the PSF, the Scientist, Researcher or Faculty Member in any Pakistani Research Organization or HEC recognized university can register with the PSF's Grants Management System for submission of concept of idea to PSF for funding or if they can spare time for peer review of project proposals submitted to the PSF for funding.

Those who are interest can register through https://psf.gov.pk/default.aspx and create their profile with the PSF Grant Management System.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) is the apex body for promotion and funding of scientific and technological research and science popularization in the country.

PSF has two subsidiary organizations i.e. Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) and Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC).

The Foundation functions as a link of PMNH/PASTIC agency for the establishment of comprehensive scientific and technological information dissemination centers, promotion of research in the universities and other institutions, establishment of science centers, museums, promotion of scientific societies, organization of periodical science conferences, exchange of visits of scientists with other countries, prizes and fellowships to individuals engaged in developing processes of consequence to the economy of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange HEC

Recent Stories

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

1 hour ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

1 hour ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.