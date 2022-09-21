PSF invites researchers, scientists to register with its Grant Management System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited the researchers, scientists and faculty members working in any Pakistani research organization to register with the PSF's Grants Management System to submit concept of idea for funding or for reviewing project proposals.

According to the PSF, the Scientist, Researcher or Faculty Member in any Pakistani Research Organization or HEC recognized university can register with the PSF's Grants Management System for submission of concept of idea to PSF for funding or if they can spare time for peer review of project proposals submitted to the PSF for funding.

Those who are interest can register through https://psf.gov.pk/default.aspx and create their profile with the PSF Grant Management System.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) is the apex body for promotion and funding of scientific and technological research and science popularization in the country.

PSF has two subsidiary organizations i.e. Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) and Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC).

The Foundation functions as a link of PMNH/PASTIC agency for the establishment of comprehensive scientific and technological information dissemination centers, promotion of research in the universities and other institutions, establishment of science centers, museums, promotion of scientific societies, organization of periodical science conferences, exchange of visits of scientists with other countries, prizes and fellowships to individuals engaged in developing processes of consequence to the economy of the country.