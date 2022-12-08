PSF invites science enthusiasts to apply for Science Talent Farming Scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Ministry of Science and Technology has invited applications from talented students for the selection of the 6th batch of 500 young students under the project Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS).

According to an official of PSF, the talented students passionate about science education who wish to adopt a scientific career will be selected and trained to become future eminent scientists, under STFS.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed that students who have passed Secondary school Certificate (SSC) exam only from pure government sector schools with minimum 60 percent overall marks and 70 percent in four science subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology or Computer Science or a technical subject are eligible to apply for this program.

The applicants have to submit attested copies of the SSC result card, CNIC/B-Form and domicile certificate. However, if the students' domicile is not available, the father's domicile is acceptable for the test only and shortlisted candidates will be required to present their own domicile at the time of the interview.

The private, semi-government or any other type of schools are not eligible to apply for this program as per approved PC-I of STFS, the official added.

About the selection criteria, the official conveyed that the initial screening will be done on the basis of the score as per the eligibility criteria. The Science Aptitude in English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (25 percent of each) at the SSC level of National Curriculum is required to be qualified.

The students have to qualify for the paper-based I-Q test (scenario based and shape-based) while the interview or presentation will be on innovative ideas.

The seats will be allocated as per the Federal government quota system including minority and disability quota while equal opportunity will be given to the male and female students keeping the male-to-female ratio of 50:50.

Highlighting the salient features for selected students, the official said that the students selected under the program will be provided a monthly scholarship of Rs. 15,000 per month for two years of F.Sc.

The students will be facilitated in their study visits to Science and Technology organizations, universities and labs as well as in undertaking research projects during F.Sc. under the mentorship of selected university professors.

About the procedure to apply, the official said that interested students may visit the NTS website www.nts.org.pk to apply online. The fee of Rs. 500/ can only be paid via 1Link 1Bill Participating Banks/ATM/Internet, Banking/Mobile Banking/Easy Paisa/Jazz Cash/TCS Express Counters by downloading fee challan/deposit slip.

A copy of the filled application form is required to be sent along with the attested copies of the detailed mark sheet of SSC, own domicile or father's domicile and CNIC/B Form to NTS headquarters (Pakistan Science Foundation project), plot#96, street# 04, sector H-8/1, Islamabad.

The last date of submission of the application is December 23. The applicant can acquire further information pertaining to test through visiting www.nts.org.pk or call 051-8444441 and about STFS by visiting www.psf.gov.pk or contact at 051-9203623, 051-9202519 or 051-9202294.