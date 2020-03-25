UrduPoint.com
PSF Launches Fact Finding Study Regarding COVID-19: Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

PSF launches fact finding study regarding COVID-19: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan Science Foundation would launch a study today to find out that which human gender group is more prone to attract coronavirus and which is surviving the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan Science Foundation would launch a study today to find out that which human gender group is more prone to attract coronavirus and which is surviving the pandemic.

"We will bring 8000 more sanitizers in market, last week we sent around 2500,moreover the Pakistan Union Council(PUC) is keen to increase the number of working ventilators from 1500,to 3000" he said while talking to a private news channel.

NUST has made its own corona testing kits which would be provided to hospitals to minimize the expenses of testing as it did cost around 8000 Rs but after introducing made in Pakistan kits it would be around 2500, he mentioned.

"I stayed in self-isolation for three days after returning from abroad even though I was pronounced corona free and I attended cabinet meeting online," replying to a question he said.

Minister further stated,he had adapted self quarantine to not become a life threat to others,he spent his time while reading books and watching movies.

