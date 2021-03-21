UrduPoint.com
PSF Launches Project To Evaluate Environmental Impact Of PPEs: Ch Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has launched a first of its kind research project to evaluate the environmental impact of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that millions of masks and other PPEs were being used since eruption of coronavirus.

The minister emphasized that it is important to know the waste aspect of this pandemic.

The minister also shared link of PSF project: http://www.psf.gov.pk/call_for_concept_purposal.aspxPSF under "Competitive Research Programme" has invited the concept proposals to carry out indigenous research to better understand and address challenges pertaining to Effect of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Waste on Environment and its Management in Pakistan.

