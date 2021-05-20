PSF provides 20 mln funds to researchers for developing innovative product

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), under Competitive Research Programme, would provide funding up to PKR 20.00 Million to researchers, engineers, technologists and innovators who can develop innovative products in collaboration with industry or private sector.

The deadline for submitting research proposals to avail this grant is June 15, an official of PSF told APP.

The proposals on idea of a product development, having potential to substitute imports, enhance exports or can be used as local raw material for value addition will be preferred.

The official conveyed that the Principal Investigator must be researchers in Public Sector institution or industry. Project team may include researchers from industry or private sector. However, funds will be released to public sector organizations by PSF.

The Application proforma must clearly mention name of the product to be developed and should be accompanied by the letter of intent from private sector along-with business Plan on separate proforma specified by PSF.

The share of the Industry or private sector (15-20% cash or kind) should be highlighted in the application.

The detailed project proposals along-with Curriculum Vitae, Quotations and industry letter of contribution will be requested from the Principal Investigators after two weeks of the deadline if the concept is shortlisted by the Scrutiny Committee, the official told.

The Principal Investigators are therefore requested to remain prepared with the detailed proposals as per PSF format available on the website.

The Business Plan along-with Project Dashboard should be uploaded during initial registration at PSF website.

The proforma can also be accessed through web link http://www.psf.gov.pk/call_for_concept_purposal_proforma_submission_form.aspx