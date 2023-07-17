Open Menu

PSF Seeks Applications From Young Pakistani Science Students For Participating In IJSO

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited applications from young Pakistani science students to participate in the 20th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) to be held in December.

The IJSO, scheduled to be held from December 1-10 in Bangkok, Thailand is a science competition for students under 16 years of age on December 31.

Talking to APP, a senior official informed, "IJSO is aimed at promoting interest in science among school students, fostering problem-solving, critical thinking, and experimentation." About the application process, the official informed, "Interested students (boys and girls) under 16 years of age on December 31, and who have passed SSC-I level/IX class or equivalent school education, may send their applications on the prescribed Proforma available on the website of PSF: www.psf.gov.pk." "The applicant must be a regular science student in a public or private sector (Government recognized) institution with proficiency in written and spoken English," he added.

The official informed, "Only shortlisted candidates based on educational credentials will be called for a test and interview for final selection. Six students will be selected for the event while the decision of the panel of Scientists/Experts will be final in that regard." "PSF will cover the expenses, including registration, visa fee, and air travel of selected students while the accommodation and local hospitality will be provided by the organizers," he said.

"The students appearing in tests or interviews will not be provided any TA/DA. The last date for the receipt of applications is June 22." "The incomplete applications received after the closing date will not be entertained. " "The intended applicants can contact at rehanabatool2005@yahoo.com for any IJSO-related queries," he concluded.

