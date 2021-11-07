PSF to educate students on plastic waste management through competition

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has announced `Essay, Poster and Trash to Model Competition' for schools students of Islamabad to create awareness on plastic waste management in youth.

"The school students from Islamabad can participate in the competition and exhibit their innovative ideas regarding reusing and recycling plastic waste which is the main source of environmental pollution, said Principal Scientific Officer, PSF," Syeda Rehana Batool .

"The main objective of the competition is to create plastic waste management awareness in youth and educate them how plastic waste materials are leading to environmental degradation," she said while talking to APP.

The theme for the Poster Competition is "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Plastic Waste" while the Essay Competition is being arranged on the theme "Innovative Ideas to beat Plastic Waste".

The theme of the Trash to Model Competition was "Recycled Plastic Waste Model", she informed.

"The competition is being arranged in collaboration with the partner organizations including UNESCO, United Nations Development Fund, Global Water Challenge (GWC) and the Coca Cola Foundation," she said.

The winners of the competition would be awarded with prize on November 25 in a ceremony at Islamabad Model College for Boys I-8/3. The trophies would be given to top three along with the certificate in each category.

"The Essay, Poster and Models can be submitted on the address; Syed Rehana Batool, Principal Scientific Officer, Pakistan Science Foundation, 1-Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad till November 15," she added.

The students can contact through email is: rehanabatool2005@gmail.com for any query regarding the competition.

