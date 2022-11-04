PSF to observe World Science Day in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Sukkur office, will observe the World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 10th to create awareness about the benefits of science.

According to Irfan Shaik, district officer PSF, the day will be observed in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which works with people, government agencies and organizations to promote science.

On the occasion, events will be organized to highlight important role of science in peace and development.