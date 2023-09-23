PSF welcomes student union revival at Quaid-i-Azam University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :In a resounding endorsement of democratic values and student empowerment, President of the People's Students Federation (PSF) Punjab Musa Khokhar has appreciated the decision to revive the student union at the Quaid-i-Azam University.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he lauded the initiative as a significant stride toward fostering a more inclusive and dynamic educational environment in Pakistan. He emphasised that a student union serves as the bedrock of democratic principles, playing a pivotal role in instilling responsible citizenship among the youth.

It offers students a platform to voice their concerns, engage in constructive dialogue, and actively participate in shaping decisions that impact their academic lives and campus experiences.

Khokhar commended the university administration for recognising the significance of the endeavour and for taking concrete steps to turn it into a reality. He implored all stakeholders, including students, faculty, and administrators, to collaborate and ensure that the rekindled student union operates democratically, transparently, and in the best interests of the Quaid-i-Azam University community.