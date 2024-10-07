Open Menu

PSGMEA Annual General Body Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

The annual general body meeting of the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) was held at the auditorium of the association, which was presided over by former chairman Arshad Latif Butt, who gave a briefing about the performance and achievements in his two-year tenure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The annual general body meeting of the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) was held at the auditorium of the association, which was presided over by former chairman Arshad Latif Butt, who gave a briefing about the performance and achievements in his two-year tenure.

He said that during his tenure as chairman, he tried hard to facilitate the business community of Sialkot, especially the members of PSGMEA, and raised an effective voice everywhere to solve their problems. “I tried to solve their problems on a priority basis. My senior vice-chairman Zarar Ahmed and vice-chairman Umar-ul-Zaman along with the members of my executive committee supported me fully in carrying out this work, on which I appreciate their positive role,” he added.

He congratulated the newly elected chairman of the association, Hilal Imtiaz Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Senior Vice Chairman Abrar Aslam Sandal, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam and other members of PSGMEA on assuming their new responsibilities.

He expressed his best wishes for them.

Riazuddin Sheikh, the leader of the business community of Sialkot, appreciated the performance of Arshad Latif Butt and congratulated the newly elected chairman Khawaja Masood Akhtar on assuming the new responsibilities.

Newly elected Chairman Hilal Imtiaz Khawaja Masood Akhtar said that he would try hard to fulfill his responsibilities with full honesty and dedication. He said that members of his team were very hardworking, so he strongly hoped that they would make an all-out effort for the betterment of the association.

Pakistan Sports Goods Association Secretary General Mohsin Masood, former chairman of the association, Malik Zulfiqar, Arshad Javed Sandal, Chaudhry Arshad, Khurram Aslam Butt, Irfan Elahi, Rana Naseer Ahmed, Mohammad Younis Sohni, son of the late Muhammad Yusuf Sohni, and other business community members of Sialkot attended the meeting.

