PSGMEA Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran outside the main mosque of Stockholm (Sweden).

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, he said there was a need to take collective measures at the international level to prevent the recurrence of such like incidents in future.

The PSGMEA Chairman said that Muslims could not tolerate the desecration of their religion and the Holy Quran as the whole Muslims were upset over the incident.

He said that Swedish government's condemnation of the incident should not be accepted by the Muslim World until it takes practical steps to punish those involved in this heinous act.

Arshad Latif Butt said the business community and the Muslims around the worldurge international organizations to take immediate strict action on the desecrationof Holy Quran.

