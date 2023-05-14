UrduPoint.com

PSGMEA Condoles Demise Of Photo Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PSGMEA condoles demise of photo journalist

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt and General Secretary Mohsin Masood expressed their sorrow over the death of senior photo journalist Abdul Majeed Butt.

They prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, give patience to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

The PSGMEA chairman said that the deceased was a senior photo journalist and his services for theSialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the PSGMEA, other associations and theindustry of Sialkot would be remembered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Sialkot Chamber May Commerce Family Industry

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective acti ..

Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective action to ensure better future for ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market Award

5 minutes ago
 China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in ..

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

1 hour ago
 Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the ..

Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches f ..

1 hour ago
 India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Duba ..

India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with members of Higher Co ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with members of Higher Committee for Development and Ci ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.