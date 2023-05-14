PSGMEA condoles demise of photo journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt and General Secretary Mohsin Masood expressed their sorrow over the death of senior photo journalist Abdul Majeed Butt.

They prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, give patience to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

The PSGMEA chairman said that the deceased was a senior photo journalist and his services for theSialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the PSGMEA, other associations and theindustry of Sialkot would be remembered.