PSGMEA ex-chairman passes away

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Former Chairman Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Muhammad Younis Soni passed away here on Thursday. His funeral prayers were offered at Brigadier Colony Sialkot which was attended by a large number of business community, political and social personalities.

Sialkot business community expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Younis Soni.

app/ir