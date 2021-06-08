PSGPC gratitude Pakistan govt, ETPB for reopening Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

SIALKOT, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) has thanked the government of Pakistan and Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) for reopening Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which was closed due to third wave of COVID-19.

Talking to the media at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Tuesday, PSGPC General Secretary Sardar Ameer Singh said that Pakistan had reopened Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from its side but India on its side had yet to reopen it. He appealed to the Indian government to open Kartarpur Corridor which had been closed for the last 15 months.

Sardar Ameer Singh said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom.

He said the opening of Kartarpur border was the result of several years' prayers by Sikhs, adding that SOPs regarding coronavirus at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur would be fully implemented.

The Pakistan government has setup Corona Vaccination Centre at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, to vaccinate Sikh yatrees, he said.

Sardar Ameer Singh said that visit of religious places was the fundamental right of followers of every religion, so like Pakistan, India should also open Kartarpur border so that Indian Sikh pilgrims could visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.