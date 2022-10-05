ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) on Wednesday celebrated World Teacher's Day aiming to pay tribute to builders of the nation.

A ceremony was held at Pakistan Sweet Home to mark the day in which the teachers of PSH specially graced the event.

A tableau was performed by the students to pay rich tributes to their teachers.

Speaking on the occasion Pattern in Chief PSH, Zamurrad Khan said the teachers were the true architects of a prosperous and successful society.

Islam has given teachers the status of spiritual parents. Without parents and teachers our life was colorless and incomplete. He advised students to always respect teachers.

He said a teacher was the sum total of wisdom, experiences, kindness, discipline and compassion. An intellectual and spiritual guide, a teacher mentors their student with the purest intention of seeing them spread their wings and take to the skies.

Coordinator Nova City school Andleeb Khan, Madam Fauzia Khan, Commander (retd) Naseer Bunda, Director Cheezious Azam Shafi, Director Operations Cheezious, Ghulam Mustafa, Human Resource Officer Tahir Arif Khan and Director Project Asad Bin Azam were also present in the ceremony.

The teachers of PSH were given gifts and flowers followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

World Teachers' Day is heldannually on October 5. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education. World Teachers' Day has been celebrated since 1994.