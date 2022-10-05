UrduPoint.com

PSH Celebrates World Teacher's Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PSH celebrates World Teacher's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) on Wednesday celebrated World Teacher's Day aiming to pay tribute to builders of the nation.

A ceremony was held at Pakistan Sweet Home to mark the day in which the teachers of PSH specially graced the event.

A tableau was performed by the students to pay rich tributes to their teachers.

Speaking on the occasion Pattern in Chief PSH, Zamurrad Khan said the teachers were the true architects of a prosperous and successful society.

Islam has given teachers the status of spiritual parents. Without parents and teachers our life was colorless and incomplete. He advised students to always respect teachers.

He said a teacher was the sum total of wisdom, experiences, kindness, discipline and compassion. An intellectual and spiritual guide, a teacher mentors their student with the purest intention of seeing them spread their wings and take to the skies.

Coordinator Nova City school Andleeb Khan, Madam Fauzia Khan, Commander (retd) Naseer Bunda, Director Cheezious Azam Shafi, Director Operations Cheezious, Ghulam Mustafa, Human Resource Officer Tahir Arif Khan and Director Project Asad Bin Azam were also present in the ceremony.

The teachers of PSH were given gifts and flowers followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

World Teachers' Day is heldannually on October 5. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education. World Teachers' Day has been celebrated since 1994.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Student Guide October Event Employment

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

29 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

1 hour ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.