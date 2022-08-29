UrduPoint.com

PSH Children Distribute Relief Items Among Flood Hit People

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) Patron-in-Chief, Zamurrad Khan and orphan children on Monday distributed flood relief items including ration, clothes, shoes, medicines, beds and others among the flood affectees here

On this occasion, Zamurrad Khan and PSH children met the flood victims and reviewed the damage caused by the flood.

"We will enrol the children orphaned in flood disasters in Pakistan Sweet Home," he said adding that the time was not far when Pakistan nation will again move towards life as before. Our brothers and sisters in the affected areas were not alone," he added.

He asked the entire nation, especially philanthropists and other Pakistanis, to support PSH in this mission to help these homeless and helpless people in this difficult time.

He urged the people to help those who have lost their belongings.

