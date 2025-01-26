PSH emerging as most reliable, cost-effective energy storage technology: FTO coordinator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Muhammad Farhan Munir said on Sunday that pumped storage hydropower (PSH) is rapidly emerging as the most reliable and cost-effective technology for large-scale energy storage.

Speaking at a meeting of the industrialists, here on Sunday, he said as Pakistan continues to face challenges in balancing grid fluctuations and integrating renewable energy sources, PSH offers a sustainable solution with minimal risks and costs.

He said that PSH operates by storing excess energy during periods of low demand and releasing it during peak hours. This is achieved by pumping water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir when surplus electricity is available and releasing it back down through turbines to generate electricity when demand surges. This ability to quickly respond to fluctuations makes PSH an invaluable tool for grid stability. He said with Pakistan's increasing focus on renewable energy sources like solar and wind, which are inherently intermittent, PSH serves as a complementary technology which can store surplus energy generated during sunny or windy conditions and provide backup power during periods of low generation.

This ensures a consistent and reliable energy supply, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and minimizing environmental impact,he added.

Muhammad Farhan Munir said from a cost perspective, PSH has proven to be more economical over the long term compared to other storage technologies like batteries. The infrastructure has a long lifespan, low operational costs, and requires no significant technological overhauls. Furthermore, Pakistan's diverse topography, with its natural elevation differences, is highly suitable for developing PSH projects,he added.

By adopting pumped storage hydropower, Pakistan can enhance its energy security, stabilize its power grid, and support the transition to a greener energy mix. This strategic investment will not only reduce energy costs but also enable the country to meet its growing electricity demand sustainably, ensuring a resilient energy future, he concluded.