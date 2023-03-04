PSH organizes two-day blood camp for Thalassemia patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) with the collaboration of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) organized two-day blood donation camp for Thalassemia-affected children at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) with the collaboration of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) organized two-day blood donation camp for Thalassemia-affected children at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad.

A large number of students, professors, faculty members and other staff of NUML varsity donated blood for a noble cause to save innocent lives of children suffering from Thalassemia, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrud Khan paid a visit to the blood camp and thanked the students and other staff for donating blood to root out the deadly disease from the country.

"Youth are a great asset of Pakistan who always vigorously participated for humanity and their welfare." He appreciated the students, faculty members and management of NUML for supporting him and his team for the great initiative to save the lives of children.

The Sweet Home being an NGO was not only changing the lives of thousands of orphans but it was also the hope of millions of innocent children who are constantly in dire need of blood donations, he added.

He appealed the doctors, engineers, professors, lawyers and other belonging to different walks of life to support him to continue this noble cause for humanity.