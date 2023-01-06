UrduPoint.com

PSH Providing Basic Facilities To Orphans Through 51 Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PSH providing basic facilities to orphans through 51 centers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Almost 51 Sweet Homes under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) are operating across the country with the objective for adopting modern approach for imparting quality education and other basic facilities to orphans on international standards.

Talking to APP, an official of PBM said, Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) was providing residential accommodation to orphanages around 4,355. The country has a very rich tradition of providing care to orphans and children without parental support.

He said the PSH was utilizing all available resources for modern education and impetus to participate in the mainstream of life with pride and dignity, adding it was also providing all basic facilities and assistance on international standards since 2009.

He further said special attention was given to each child to improve their physical, mental and psychological condition, and lifestyle by providing a clean and hygienic environment.

The official said the children four to six years of age were enrolled and admitted in the Sweet Homes to make change in their behavior by educating them to compete in the world.

People belonging to different segments of society have appreciated and lauded the initiatives taken by Sweet Homes under PBM for orphans to empower them through the provision of various services and personalised care.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education All

Recent Stories

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

18 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

26 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

49 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

56 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.