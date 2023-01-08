UrduPoint.com

PSH Providing Basic Facilities To Orphans Through 51 Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PSH providing basic facilities to orphans through 51 centers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Almost 51 Sweet Homes under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) are operating across the country with the objective for adopting modern approach for imparting quality education and other basic facilities to orphans on international standards.

Talking to APP, an official of PBM said, Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) was providing residential accommodation to orphanages around 4,355. The country has a very rich tradition of providing care to orphans and children without parental support.

He said the PSH was utilizing all available resources for modern education and impetus to participate in the mainstream of life with pride and dignity, adding it was also providing all basic facilities and assistance on international standards since 2009.

He further said special attention was given to each child to improve their physical, mental and psychological condition, and lifestyle by providing a clean and hygienic environment.

The official said the children four to six years of age were enrolled and admitted in the Sweet Homes to make change in their behavior by educating them to compete in the world.

People belonging to different segments of society have appreciated and lauded the initiatives taken by Sweet Homes under PBM for orphans to empower them through the provision of various services and personalized care.

