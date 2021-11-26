P&SH taking steps to provide best healthcare facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Secretary Imran Sikanadar Baloch has said that the department was taking steps to ensure the provision of best healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab.

Chairing a meeting to address key health initiatives here on Friday, he said that special attention was being paid to upgrade government hospitals in 8 districts of Punjab under Prime Minister health initiatives. He directed the competent authorities to fill the vacant vacancies of all vertical programmes.

He stressed upon timely delivery of vaccines for the Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI) and up-gradation of BSL-3 labs in Punjab. The secretary ordered Service Delivery Unit (SDU) officers to further improve their performance. Basic steps were also being taken to ensure the health of the people of Punjab, he added.

Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Additional Secretary Sundus Irshad and Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jahangir were also present.