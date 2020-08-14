P@SHA delegates calls on IT Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

The Minister welcomed the PASHA delegation and discussed number of ongoing matters including IT exports during the meeting, said a news release.

IT Minister appreciated sector's growth of more than 23% in IT/ITES Exports.

P@SHA representation acknowledged Ministry of IT's support to promote growth in IT/ITES Sector.

The Minister assured that Ministry of IT will be available on Sector's disposal to provide every kind of support for IT/ITES Sector's growth, it added.