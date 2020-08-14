UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

P@SHA Delegates Calls On IT Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:24 AM

P@SHA delegates calls on IT Minister

A delegation of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

The Minister welcomed the PASHA delegation and discussed number of ongoing matters including IT exports during the meeting, said a news release.

IT Minister appreciated sector's growth of more than 23% in IT/ITES Exports.

P@SHA representation acknowledged Ministry of IT's support to promote growth in IT/ITES Sector.

The Minister assured that Ministry of IT will be available on Sector's disposal to provide every kind of support for IT/ITES Sector's growth, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

26 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

56 minutes ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

1 hour ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.