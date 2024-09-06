Open Menu

P@SHA Delegation Visits PTA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM

P@SHA delegation visits PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan IT Association (P@SHA) visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters on Friday to discuss and deliberate on facilitating a smooth and congenial business environment for IT companies and software houses.

Chairman of the PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, extended a warm welcome to the P@SHA delegation and informed them that the PTA is proactively working on improving the ease of doing business in the IT sector.

PTA is cognizant that uninterrupted access is fundamental for efficient working of the IT industry and is ensuring that IT exporters stay connected and safe while delivering internationally said a news release.

In this regard, IP addresses for VPNs are being registered for software houses businesses, and IT companies. VPN Registration is a “one window operation” available at PTA and PSEB websites that takes 2 to 3 days and is free of cost.

P@SHA delegation appreciated PTA’s cooperation in facilitating the software houses whenever approached. The delegation was satisfied that the internet speeds are normalized now and the industry is back on track.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

7 minutes ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

20 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

22 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan