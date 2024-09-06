P@SHA delegation visits PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan IT Association (P@SHA) visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters on Friday to discuss and deliberate on facilitating a smooth and congenial business environment for IT companies and software houses.

Chairman of the PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, extended a warm welcome to the P@SHA delegation and informed them that the PTA is proactively working on improving the ease of doing business in the IT sector.

PTA is cognizant that uninterrupted access is fundamental for efficient working of the IT industry and is ensuring that IT exporters stay connected and safe while delivering internationally said a news release.

In this regard, IP addresses for VPNs are being registered for software houses businesses, and IT companies. VPN Registration is a “one window operation” available at PTA and PSEB websites that takes 2 to 3 days and is free of cost.

P@SHA delegation appreciated PTA’s cooperation in facilitating the software houses whenever approached. The delegation was satisfied that the internet speeds are normalized now and the industry is back on track.